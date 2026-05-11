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Tiny tungsten cubes from Israeli bombs now showing up in Lebanese civilians – war surgeon
Dr. Tahir Mohammed, who treated victims in Gaza and Jordan, says he is now pulling the same tiny metal cubes out of wounded Lebanese.
"This is effectively a modern‑day nail bomb. They spread out indiscriminately. You see a tiny scratch on the skin, but the devastation is all on the inside. It can kill," he told Al Jazeera.
Israel claims to carry out precision strikes. However, the wounds tell a different story — the same "sinister" fragments and horrific war crimes from one country to the next.