Environmentalists Hypocrisy On Full Display In Ohio / Biden Remains In La-La Land!

Two years ago you couldn't leave your house without a face diaper on. It was a national "emergency". But with literally tons of poisonous chemicals being emitted into the air, into the ground, and into rivers, not a single declaration of emergency from the likes of Al Gore, John Kerry, or anyone else associated with the Biden admin. Join us on this episode as we point out more of this hypocrisy. Plus, the CDC says it's child masking policy doesn't change with time after confronted with new study that proves masking is worthless. And Joe Biden continues to live on another planet! Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!!!

