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DR. TENPENNY - PEOPLE WILL START TO WAKE UP WHEN THERE ARE MILLIONS OF DEAD CHILDREN
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213 views • December 09, 2021
Is that really what it is going to take? I cannot believe how spineless the vast majority of people have been up to this point... I will be surprised if they ever stand up for themselves and their children...
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