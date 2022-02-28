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Our Wetland Birds
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571 views • February 28, 2022
My soul mate and I enjoy the peace and space of our nearby wetland. We visit it often. We watch out for how the bird ‘folk’ are doing and take pictures of them. So this is a collection of the birdlife at this wetland, at Uni Hill, Bundoora, Melbourne, birds such as Moorhen, Eurasian Coot, Grass Parrot, Ibis, Cormorant, Heron, Black Swan, Cockatoo, Australian Minor and some of their babies. The music in the background is 'Adagio Spartacus and Phrygia'.
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