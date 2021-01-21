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Who Are They At the top, why should we allow them to have influence over our lives?
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30 views • January 21, 2021
Don't know about the claim Bill Gates is treated like a head of state, I'm hard of hearing did he say his head should be on the end of a stake.
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab. NO QUALIFICATIONS, and being unelected should NOT be making decisions about how we should live our lives.
Who Are They? Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab. NO QUALIFICATIONS, and being unelected should NOT be making decisions about how we should live our lives.
Who Are They? Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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