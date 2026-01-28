BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Pros & Cons for NOT Filing a 1040 Income Tax Confession From for 2025: How to Not Fear the IRS
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
61 views • 3 days ago

Are you debating whether or not to file a 1040 Income Tax Form and pay Federal Income Taxes for 2025? Debate no more! You will get the clear answer. All the pros and cons will be laid out for you to make the best decision!

Tip: Much of the answer lies in the following quote by Sun Tzu in “The Art of War”. The most effective strategy to defeat your opponent is to convince them they already lost…

“… supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.”

You will see how the IRS, media, and accountants have deceived the entire American People that you are safer if you file a 1040 Income Tax Confession Form. However, once you finally realize that you hold far more power than the IRS, you can break the chains of slavery and be free.


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-41031 exchange
