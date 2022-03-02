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Money is Energy. Your Beliefs About Money Are Just Perceptions!
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95 views • March 02, 2022
You've got two kinds of beliefs.
Ones that serve you. And ones that don't ultimately serve you.
All of it is perception. It is YOUR perception of the reality that you're living in. It's important to realize that the ones that don't serve you are just beliefs that need to be repatterned. They are not realities and they are not ultimately true.
This goes for the way we look at money too. And so we have to begin to look at money for what it actually is, which is ENERGY!.
Here is another clip expanding on how to question your beliefs around money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30dqYj5ArXM
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Ones that serve you. And ones that don't ultimately serve you.
All of it is perception. It is YOUR perception of the reality that you're living in. It's important to realize that the ones that don't serve you are just beliefs that need to be repatterned. They are not realities and they are not ultimately true.
This goes for the way we look at money too. And so we have to begin to look at money for what it actually is, which is ENERGY!.
Here is another clip expanding on how to question your beliefs around money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30dqYj5ArXM
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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