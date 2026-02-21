BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Sabbath worship services: power of the mind & upcoming mark of the beast in the US
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
688 followers
12 views • 23 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His website is www.ssremnant.org and his email address is [email protected].


On Sabbath, February 14, 2026, pastor Craig spoke of the power of the mind to think positively in this world of darkness and on the upcoming mark of the Vatican beast that will come first in the United States as the pro-roman catholic Heritage Foundation is asking the US government to enforce a “universal day of rest”, which to the fallen Christian world is SUNday.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godmindyeshuaunited statesmark of the beastson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayssabbath worship servicesfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
