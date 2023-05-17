TRUE TERRIFYING TRANS PLAN! - Vax Components Are Inside Everyone!, China Expands De-Dollarization, US Debt Default and "Worldwide Panic," TX Creating Gold-Backed Digital Currency: May 17, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

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TRUE TERRIFYING TRANS PLAN!

https://rumble.com/v2o6mi2-true-terrifying-trans-plan.html

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China expands de-dollarization push as global central banks use record amount of yuan

https://www.businessinsider.in/stock-market/news/china-expands-de-dollarization-push-as-global-central-banks-use-record-amount-of-yuan/articleshow/100284175.cms

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US debt default could cause ‘worldwide panic’ – Treasury Sec

https://www.rt.com/business/576397-us-debt-default-worldwide-panic/

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IN-DEPTH: Texas Lawmakers Consider Creating Gold-Based Digital Currency for Use by Anyone Anywhere

https://www.theepochtimes.com/in-depth-texas-lawmakers-consider-creating-gold-based-digital-currency-for-use-by-anyone-anywhere_5267493.html

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Minnesota Senate passes sweeping gun control laws, including 'red flag law'

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/minnesota-senate-passes-sweeping-gun-control-laws-including-red-flag-law

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Read the complete report by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

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Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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