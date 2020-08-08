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The Craziest Year yet: Jan's Update of August 2020
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88 views • August 08, 2020
The last 5 months of 2020 feel like a year for me. So much has happened, and I've had to do so much.
This is my first update since March. I discuss in depth the events of this year, behind the scenes. I explain in detail what happened with the malware on my websites. I was freaked out when they managed to modify software on my server and later my servers were hacked and my websites brought down. My databases were destroyed and a ransom note was left for me. A very freaky occurrence was when they hijacked an experimental email server and then blasted out spam emails from 14 years ago when ReadyHosting.com shut down my website!
I have forgotten to mention that people who donate more than $20 to me get a coupon with a discount at Third Reich books.
The ransom note and the hacking was definitely done by someone in Calcutta, India.
I discuss what happened with white-shop, and donations and money fears of Americans. A big weakness all whites have is legal stuff. I get constant security reports showing dozens and sometimes hundreds of attempts daily to break into my websites.
Then the Jews lodged the criminal case against me. I ask myself: What nasty surprise is coming my way next?
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
This is my first update since March. I discuss in depth the events of this year, behind the scenes. I explain in detail what happened with the malware on my websites. I was freaked out when they managed to modify software on my server and later my servers were hacked and my websites brought down. My databases were destroyed and a ransom note was left for me. A very freaky occurrence was when they hijacked an experimental email server and then blasted out spam emails from 14 years ago when ReadyHosting.com shut down my website!
I have forgotten to mention that people who donate more than $20 to me get a coupon with a discount at Third Reich books.
The ransom note and the hacking was definitely done by someone in Calcutta, India.
I discuss what happened with white-shop, and donations and money fears of Americans. A big weakness all whites have is legal stuff. I get constant security reports showing dozens and sometimes hundreds of attempts daily to break into my websites.
Then the Jews lodged the criminal case against me. I ask myself: What nasty surprise is coming my way next?
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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