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Silvano Trotta - Covid19 au Brésil - La réalité par Ch. Brana
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8 views • July 01, 2020
Import YT 30 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGUSccIWZas
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On ne cesse d'alerter sur l'explosion de cas de Covid au Brésil. On ne cesse de critiquer Bolsonaro pour sa gestion de la crise, à l'égal de Trump aux US. On va découvrir que comme pour Trump tout est mensonge, avec mon invité Christophe Brana, français, vivant depuis près de 30 ans Brésil.
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On ne cesse d'alerter sur l'explosion de cas de Covid au Brésil. On ne cesse de critiquer Bolsonaro pour sa gestion de la crise, à l'égal de Trump aux US. On va découvrir que comme pour Trump tout est mensonge, avec mon invité Christophe Brana, français, vivant depuis près de 30 ans Brésil.
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