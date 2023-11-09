Firstpost





Nov 8, 2023





LIVE: Gaza City Stormed, Israel Targets Hamas' Tunnel Network | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Israel is ramping up its ground operations in Gaza.





Their latest target is Hamas' tunnel network.





This network serves two purposes for Hamas - launch attacks on Israel and hide hostages.





Now, Israeli troops are planting explosives to destroy this vast network.





On Vantage tonight, Palki Sharma brings you the full story.





---





