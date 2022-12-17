Create New Account
On Casting Lots - Proverbs 16:33
ibugullc
Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Casting Lots.

Proverbs 16:33 (NIV).

33) The lot is cast into the lap,

but its every decision is from the Lord.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Old Testament records several accounts

of casting lots and other ways to get an answer from God.

At least for Israel of that day,

the answer was from God.

