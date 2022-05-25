NEW ! Tax and Seizure ! - there Gonna tax us to death - And Lets Not Forget Carbon TAX!

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Gas stations and pay parking lots in Vancouver must have charging stations or face $10,000 annual fee



By 2025, gas stations and commercial pay parking lots within Vancouver will be required to have charging stations for electric-battery vehicles, or else they will see a substantially higher annual municipal business license fee of $10,000



To avoid the $10,000 business license fee, each gas station would be required to install at least one DC fast charger (50 kw), while each pay parking lot would need to install at least four Level 2 chargers (26.6 kW).



By complying with this policy, the business license fees for gas stations and pay parking lots with the specified charging equipment would be reduced to $243 and $163, respectively.



The City will provide pay parking lots with under 60 vehicle stalls with an exemption. City staff explained that smaller parking lots have a reduced ability to generate the type of revenue to cover the high cost of installing the equipment.