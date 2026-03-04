BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Gitmo Is Expanding – And It's Not for Terrorists
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
122 followers
47 views • 22 hours ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a bombshell compilation—texted directly from 107 and sourced from Mr. Pool—revealing what the media refuses to cover: Guantanamo Bay is not winding down. It is exploding.


On February 7th, the Pentagon quietly approved $500 million for emergency construction at Gitmo. Not renovation. Expansion. 89 new holding cells. Three new courtrooms. A medical wing. And a communications blackout facility that never existed before.


For 20 years, they told you Gitmo was closing. Obama tried. Biden forgot. Trump just tripled its capacity.


The question: who is it for?


On January 15th, Trump signed Executive Order 14189, reactivating military tribunal authority for civilian cases involving treason, trafficking, or espionage. No jury. No plea bargains. No decade-long appeals. Military justice at military speed.

Keywords
treasontraffickingespionagemilitary tribunalsguantanamo bayjohn michael chambers500 millionpentagon expansionexecutive order 14189
