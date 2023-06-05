Welcome To Proverbs Club.Follow The Wisdom Of Proverbs.
Proverbs 4:2 (NIV).
2) I give you sound learning,
so do not forsake my teaching.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The book of Proverbs provides Wisdom
for traveling the Narrow Path.
