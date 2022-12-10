Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Photos Show “Foot-Long Blood Clots” From mRNA, Says Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole: LIVE with Dr. Kelly Victory
97 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 21 hours ago |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://drdrew.com/2022/photos-show-foot-long-blood-clots-from-mrna-says-pathologist-dr-ryan-cole-live-with-dr-kelly-victory-ask-dr-drew/

Mayo-trained pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole has seen – and photographed – shockingly long blood clots that began appearing in 2021. He believes they are connected to mRNA vaccines. 1:17:41 (Start at about 20:00 for Dr. Cole’s Slideshow)

November 30, 2022



Keywords
pathologydrdrewbloodclotsdrryancoledrkellyvictorymrnashots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket