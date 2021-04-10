© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ОТЦЫ-АФОНИТЫ: ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ БОЖЕЕ... Глас от иконы Христа! Предупреждение о вакцине!
Follow
3
Share
Report
14109 views • April 10, 2021
В монастыре Эсфигмен на Святой Афонской Горе было очень важное откровение, от иконы Христа исшёл глас, Господь Iисус Христос сказал, что кто принимает вакцину с наночипом, не будет иметь общение с Ним, будет лишён причащения Святых Христовых Таин!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.