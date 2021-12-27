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A Decoding of THE MATRIX Resurrections
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244 views • December 27, 2021
matrix,decode,resurrections,keanu,ritual
The whole film plays like a redo of the original, like a loop back through it, right from the beginning. AND - this, 22 years later! This "echo" is called a modal, written into the code of a world-changing game called The Matrix. The game impacted the world like how we all know the Matrix movie impacted the world. It's all very self-aware and self-referential as they play that simple metaphor. And, in reality, this is ritual time magic on a grand scale! Starring Keanu Reeves, with all the casting resonance of the ground-breaking trilogy AND The Lake House!
A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/MatrixResurrectionsDecode.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The whole film plays like a redo of the original, like a loop back through it, right from the beginning. AND - this, 22 years later! This "echo" is called a modal, written into the code of a world-changing game called The Matrix. The game impacted the world like how we all know the Matrix movie impacted the world. It's all very self-aware and self-referential as they play that simple metaphor. And, in reality, this is ritual time magic on a grand scale! Starring Keanu Reeves, with all the casting resonance of the ground-breaking trilogy AND The Lake House!
A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/MatrixResurrectionsDecode.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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