Why are the youth self-destructing... on THC cannabis concentrates?

Warning: Contains GRAPHIC content of today's youth self-destructing on THC concentrates. And the people in the video encouraging him to do so, are "NOT his friends!" Date, and location of this video unknown.

This video is unpacked in Our June 04, 2022 Blog.

"We in NO WAY endorse what this "young man" is DOING to himself - but are showing this SIMPLY 'as an example', of the kinds of 'PEER PRESSURE', the kids are under, and they are 'NOT saying no'... TO it! It is another reason WHY!... Wisdom "MUST take the youth"!" (June 04, 2022 Blog)

