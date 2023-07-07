Unboxing Pendragon
Pendragon | 22" Double-Edged Sword | Dawson Select Steel | Maplewood
100% designed and handcrafted in the USA
.230" American made high contrast Damascus steel by Brad Vice, forged from a blend of 5160, 15N20, 52100 and Nickle
100% American made materials
22" blade, 30" overall
Heat treated in-house for maximum toughness, durability and edge-holding capability
Rockwell 58-59
Handcrafted CPM-3V hand guard with custom finish
Industry-leading clear Cerakote© top coat finish helps protect your blade from corrosion
Polished and stabilized Quilted Maplewood handle with brass pommel, overlaid with premium leather wrap
Handmade mosaic pins
Custom fitted stitched leather sheath
Lifetime free resharpen included
Protected by Dawson Knives’ Common Sense Guarantee
