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Families are Upgrading to Biological Dentistry
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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34 views • August 06, 2021
Richard Fischer DDS – past President, International Academy of Oral Medicine & Toxicology

Brought to the media's attention from his 2002 congressional testimony against filling cavities with toxic mercury, Dr. Fischer's practice and association have grown along with the public's growing dissatisfaction with dentists refusing to protect their children's mouths from toxic care. But IAOMT dentistry has developed much more than just safer fillings.

Biocompatible dentists incorporate the latest in natural care, to treat root causes and the whole body - even the mind and spirit. Many families have sought these dentists lately for problems with sleep apnea, TMJ, and periodontal disease - as well as complex oral care. Every state now has next-level dentistry, and the thoughtful patient should know about superior, safer options. For almost 50 years Dr. Fischer has grown into one of the most popular dentists in northern Virginia, in the DC suburbs.
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