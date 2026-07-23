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💊 GLOBALIST Carney vs Trump 💪🏼
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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22 views • Yesterday

Carney supporters must be made aware of the facts in this video. The video proves Carney is NOT for Canada, but rather is the puppet leader for the GLOBALIST AGENDA. Make sure every Canadian you know get to see this video. It will wake a few up. >


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_T_


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


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Keywords
trumpawakeningmoneyeconomicspeacetwistedlightworkerthrivalismcarney
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