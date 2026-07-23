💊 GLOBALIST Carney vs Trump 💪🏼

Carney supporters must be made aware of the facts in this video. The video proves Carney is NOT for Canada, but rather is the puppet leader for the GLOBALIST AGENDA. Make sure every Canadian you know get to see this video. It will wake a few up. >





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