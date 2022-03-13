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The Vox Report: The Ugly Truth About NTFs (2022.03.12)
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251 views • March 13, 2022
The Vox Report: The Ugly Truth About NTFs (2022.03.12)
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZgaFPvaeH5c/
We are being parasitized. In a world where they are quickly following through on the Jewish promise that you will own nothing, they still need a way to continue sucking the blood of the people. The NFT world is one such way. The minds of vast swaths of Americans have been destroyed by this pernicious Jewish idea of getting something for nothing. That's how the Jewish fiat currency systems works. But this system of free money only fills the pockets of Jews. For non Jews all these Jew scams like the stock market, Cryptocurrency and now NFTs amount to nothing more than an addictive drug for drug addicts who don't want to do an honest days work and think their best hope is to get rich quick by getting in at the ground floor of the next Jew Ponzi scheme. But the only real money in this latest con goes to the Jews running the con. For the poor bastards in the middle class and below there will be nothing.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZgaFPvaeH5c/
We are being parasitized. In a world where they are quickly following through on the Jewish promise that you will own nothing, they still need a way to continue sucking the blood of the people. The NFT world is one such way. The minds of vast swaths of Americans have been destroyed by this pernicious Jewish idea of getting something for nothing. That's how the Jewish fiat currency systems works. But this system of free money only fills the pockets of Jews. For non Jews all these Jew scams like the stock market, Cryptocurrency and now NFTs amount to nothing more than an addictive drug for drug addicts who don't want to do an honest days work and think their best hope is to get rich quick by getting in at the ground floor of the next Jew Ponzi scheme. But the only real money in this latest con goes to the Jews running the con. For the poor bastards in the middle class and below there will be nothing.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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