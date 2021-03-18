© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MOST IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY | True Pathfinder
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • March 18, 2021
Recently, an open letter by a vaccine expert received a lot of attention as he sounds the alarm on what he calls the most important public health emergency.
What is this emergency all about? Let's analyze his concerns and solutions!
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
Our previous videos mentioned in the presentation can be found here:
Pandora's Box: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ps8WJPvRBZU/
Covid is a blood disorder: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RtWQbgNWk6y/
What is this emergency all about? Let's analyze his concerns and solutions!
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
Our previous videos mentioned in the presentation can be found here:
Pandora's Box: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ps8WJPvRBZU/
Covid is a blood disorder: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RtWQbgNWk6y/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.