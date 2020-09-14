© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Conviction of Officer Darren Wilson
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • September 14, 2020
0:00 - I was confused by one comment in particular in your video on the Michael Brown killing and general situation in Ferguson. Specifically, where you said that if it were determined later that the police officer was guilty of killing Michael Brown execution style, he would be convicted and there would be a series of reforms (paraphrasing). This idea runs counter to what you have stated several times previously (with which I am in agreement) that there can be no real accountability in statist monopolies because there is no ability to fire them; there is no voluntary relationship and it is funded via coercion. The statement you made in the video implies that you feel substantially confident that such an aforementioned outcome would result in reforms to the police. This idea is in contradistinction with the claim that violent monopolies have little to no accountability due the involuntary nature of the relationship, and most crucially, the manner in which they are funded. Would you care to elaborate on why there would be reforms, and if so, does that mean that if the public were to put enough pressure on politicians, the state could be improved to provide better “services?”
7:19 - My twelve year old daughter lives in a hyper Christian house with my ex. My daughter saw a facebook post about my Atheism, got upset and is now questioning both me and the Christian faith and me. How do I approach this in an empathetic way without traumatizing my child?
15:55 - Why is it that in today's day and age we see so much police brutality and police playing judge, jury, and executioner? The killings of Michael Brown, Kelly Thomas, Eric Garner, and James Boyd come to mind. From my perspective each of these deaths could easily have been avoided if law enforcement had sought non-violent ways to resolve the situation. Kelly Thomas' death seems the only questionable case in which a Taser/stun gun wasn't/wouldn't have been effective. Why don't we put more value into arresting criminals and bringing them to a court for any crimes that may have been committed instead of putting them down on the spot?
Shooting to Wound
http://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2014/08/mike-mcdaniel/shooting-wound-selling-popcorn/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
7:19 - My twelve year old daughter lives in a hyper Christian house with my ex. My daughter saw a facebook post about my Atheism, got upset and is now questioning both me and the Christian faith and me. How do I approach this in an empathetic way without traumatizing my child?
15:55 - Why is it that in today's day and age we see so much police brutality and police playing judge, jury, and executioner? The killings of Michael Brown, Kelly Thomas, Eric Garner, and James Boyd come to mind. From my perspective each of these deaths could easily have been avoided if law enforcement had sought non-violent ways to resolve the situation. Kelly Thomas' death seems the only questionable case in which a Taser/stun gun wasn't/wouldn't have been effective. Why don't we put more value into arresting criminals and bringing them to a court for any crimes that may have been committed instead of putting them down on the spot?
Shooting to Wound
http://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2014/08/mike-mcdaniel/shooting-wound-selling-popcorn/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.