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The Stew Peters Show 01. 14. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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20 views • January 15, 2022
Kirsch: Almost 400,000 Dead Americans, Rep Paul Gosar LIVE and PROOF Fauci STILL Funding DEATH
Earlier this week, Chairman Biden gave a speech endorsing the abolition of the filibuster in the name of “voting rights.” In other words, he wants Democrats to radically rewrite the election laws for the entire country, and the only way they have any hope of doing that is by getting rid of the filibuster. America-First Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona has thought about this a lot more than we have, though, so hopefully he’ll have some answers for us. Paul Gosar joins us.
Karen Kingston is back with even more findings stemming from the Project Veritas release earlier this week. In his letter to the inspector general, former DARPA fellow Major Joseph Murphy claimed that, after DARPA rejected EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal to do dangerous and illegal gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, EcoHealth went to Tony Fauci and got his agency at the NIH to fund the research instead. Karen joins us.
Steve Kirsch says up to 400,000 Americans could be DEAD after getting the bioweapon death jab. We'll ask him how he arrived at that number!
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Earlier this week, Chairman Biden gave a speech endorsing the abolition of the filibuster in the name of “voting rights.” In other words, he wants Democrats to radically rewrite the election laws for the entire country, and the only way they have any hope of doing that is by getting rid of the filibuster. America-First Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona has thought about this a lot more than we have, though, so hopefully he’ll have some answers for us. Paul Gosar joins us.
Karen Kingston is back with even more findings stemming from the Project Veritas release earlier this week. In his letter to the inspector general, former DARPA fellow Major Joseph Murphy claimed that, after DARPA rejected EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal to do dangerous and illegal gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, EcoHealth went to Tony Fauci and got his agency at the NIH to fund the research instead. Karen joins us.
Steve Kirsch says up to 400,000 Americans could be DEAD after getting the bioweapon death jab. We'll ask him how he arrived at that number!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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