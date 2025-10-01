© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Houthis confirm Dutch tanker attacked with cruise missile
MV Minervagracht ‘now at risk of sinking’
Military spox. warns attacks ‘will not stop’
More, before: ⚡️ Dutch cargo ship HIT by missile near Yemen
Houthis reportedly targeted the MV Minervagracht as part of their blockade on Israel-linked shipping
Operator says two crew injured, ship SEVERELY damaged