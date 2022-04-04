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The New World Order is Here: Global Digital Currency / World Govt. Announced Amid Global Collapse
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76 views • April 04, 2022
The New World Order is Here: Global Digital Currency / World Govt. Announced Amid Global Collapse
“Masonic unelected psychopaths need to be hanged ASAP – for the sake of HUMNAITY
He has a God complex and we know what happens to those types. ego destroys them , they will reap what they sow and they will be left with nothing. i believe divine justice will play out to all those upsetting the balance. stay strong do not comply” - Indigo_71_IAMME
“Only the death of these Satanic Pedophiles will stop slaughter of the innocent millions” - End Royals and Globalists
source:
InfoWars
“Masonic unelected psychopaths need to be hanged ASAP – for the sake of HUMNAITY
He has a God complex and we know what happens to those types. ego destroys them , they will reap what they sow and they will be left with nothing. i believe divine justice will play out to all those upsetting the balance. stay strong do not comply” - Indigo_71_IAMME
“Only the death of these Satanic Pedophiles will stop slaughter of the innocent millions” - End Royals and Globalists
source:
InfoWars
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