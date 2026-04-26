Duty: Understanding George Washington's Philosophy Through 10 Essential Documents

Discover how George Washington's own words reveal timeless principles of duty, humility, and republican virtue. These 10 key documents offer profound insights into true leadership that shaped America.





This summary explores George Washington’s core beliefs through his personal writings and public addresses. From early maxims on self-mastery to his final warnings on unity and virtue, these documents highlight a philosophy rooted in restraint, service, shared sacrifice, and moral consistency. They show a leader who valued integrity over power, example over rhetoric, and duty above personal ambition, providing enduring lessons for modern governance and character.





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Read thee document summaries https://realfreewisdom.substack.com/p/duty-understanding-george-washingtons

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





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