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(Video 29) The first documentary movie on CCP virus, Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus
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92 views • April 13, 2020
Vid proves the Virus began in China in the level 4 bioweapons lab & was a mutated (man-made ) disease unleashed on the Wolrd and as the previous video (no 28 ) shows the World Health Organisation (Bill Gates ) & Event 201 planned their response to the pandemic they knew was coming.The race to market the disease has just begun in hundreds of billions of dollars to unnecessarily vaccinate everyone
Chinas testers sent to the UK were covered in corona virus https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/coronavirus-testing-kits-heading-to-the-uk-found-to-be-contaminated-with-covid-19/ar-BB11YhSx?li=BBqdg4K&fbclid=IwAR1LmgF5H9dVFUKz14wumxHCpvFmufGNJZdzfsRXmUP8zc9AGupn4fnVmV8 and south korea tests giving a negative result later tested its victims positive https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/200413110301074.html & https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2020/04/e1808239cc8d-111-in-s-korea-test-positive-after-negative-tests.html
1 (of 6) US gave China $3.7 million under Obama & Fauci, (see https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfViREx8T2KK/) first mooted in mid Jan 2020 by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/11/republican-tom-cotton-coronavirus-china & recently repeated by a member of the Kennedy family (see previous vid 28) and also by Republican congressman Matt Gaetz https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/shocking-us-gave-37-million-to-chinas-wuhan-lab-that-conducted-coronavirus-tests-on-bats/story/400831.html
2. The Pirbright Institute (& Wellcome foundation) under fire for allowing China to infiltrate its business https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/press-releases/2018/08/international-fmd-vaccine-research-and-development-consortium-receive-over-%C2%A33 & here also https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2019/11/INV-003628 and again https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/coronavirus-reverse-genetics and denied here https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/26/the-wild-covid-19-coronavirus-conspiracies-and-why-you-should-ignore-them
Wellcome foundation & Bill Gates Corona https://www.ft.com/content/566acfb0-6216-11ea-b3f3-fe4680ea68b5 & https://twitter.com/wellcometrust/status/1215677723718356992?lang=en & also https://www.ft.com/content/8f98c154-8066-11e8-bc55-50daf11b720d and again https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/12/private-research-funders-court-controversy-billions-secretive-investments. Has the Pirbright institute been infiltrated by the Chinese https://www.brighteon.com/3e16e8ff-c3d5-49db-89c4-09a54872159f & why Huwaei is a threat to Western security should be becoming apparent as China has spent many years under the Clintons (1996) & Obama's infiltrating this technology (& AI) into every aspect of western life. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/04/us/tiktok-pentagon-military-ban.html & https://www.bitchute.com/video/3QU1Rj64FKU/ Britain has taken the decision to ban Huawei (https://www.brighteon.com/f43f7789-f85e-4454-9a5e-7339db74f83d) https://www.businessinsider.com/what-uk-huawei-5g-decision-means-for-operators-2020-1?r=US&IR=T & also again https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/may/01/gavin-williamson-sacked-as-defence-secretary-over-huawei-leak
3. China applies for patent on "remdesivir" George Soros and Jiang Zemen also applied for patent on a corona virus https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/04/china-coronavirus-is-linked-to-the-former-leader-of-the-chinese-communist-party-his-family-and-soros-investments-does-this-surprise-anyone/
4. N Y is also home to Lucent Technologies (Alcatel Lucent) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcatel-Lucent making the RFID chip (China / France owns) & https://id2020.org/ N Y home to Lucus trust who funded the fake 'occupy' movement which merged with Extinction Rebellion. Lucent technologies began very early in 2008 https://www.rfidjournal.com/ but grew out of AT & T http://awards.trendolizer.com/2017/04/trump-kushner-already-implanting-rfid-666-mark-via-obamacare-conspiracy-theories.html and has remained as a company http://www.exorcist.org.nz/lucent_technologies.html but merged with Acatel https://www.al-enterprise.com/en or here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcatel-Lucent and works with France and China
5. China blames Fort Detrick in USA for corona https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/15/cia-fort-detrick-stephen-kinzer-228109 yet it closed down in Aug 2019. Wahun bioweapons lab (see vids 11 & 12 & 11 - 17) & many publically subsidized worldwide, but why many ask ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/pukOIvk_4dE/ FORT DETRICK USA BioWar Lab shutdown in Aug 2019 r.e. Corona & into Wahun military games China vaccinations announced early 2019 for 2020 ?
6. The corona virus began in North Carloina https://www.mediamatters.org/coronavirus-covid-19/after-suggesting-novel-coronavirus-was-created-north-carolina-oan where the first US case was reported by the center for disease control) https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article240750876.html
Chinas testers sent to the UK were covered in corona virus https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/coronavirus-testing-kits-heading-to-the-uk-found-to-be-contaminated-with-covid-19/ar-BB11YhSx?li=BBqdg4K&fbclid=IwAR1LmgF5H9dVFUKz14wumxHCpvFmufGNJZdzfsRXmUP8zc9AGupn4fnVmV8 and south korea tests giving a negative result later tested its victims positive https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/200413110301074.html & https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2020/04/e1808239cc8d-111-in-s-korea-test-positive-after-negative-tests.html
1 (of 6) US gave China $3.7 million under Obama & Fauci, (see https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfViREx8T2KK/) first mooted in mid Jan 2020 by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/11/republican-tom-cotton-coronavirus-china & recently repeated by a member of the Kennedy family (see previous vid 28) and also by Republican congressman Matt Gaetz https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/shocking-us-gave-37-million-to-chinas-wuhan-lab-that-conducted-coronavirus-tests-on-bats/story/400831.html
2. The Pirbright Institute (& Wellcome foundation) under fire for allowing China to infiltrate its business https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/press-releases/2018/08/international-fmd-vaccine-research-and-development-consortium-receive-over-%C2%A33 & here also https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2019/11/INV-003628 and again https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/coronavirus-reverse-genetics and denied here https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/26/the-wild-covid-19-coronavirus-conspiracies-and-why-you-should-ignore-them
Wellcome foundation & Bill Gates Corona https://www.ft.com/content/566acfb0-6216-11ea-b3f3-fe4680ea68b5 & https://twitter.com/wellcometrust/status/1215677723718356992?lang=en & also https://www.ft.com/content/8f98c154-8066-11e8-bc55-50daf11b720d and again https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/12/private-research-funders-court-controversy-billions-secretive-investments. Has the Pirbright institute been infiltrated by the Chinese https://www.brighteon.com/3e16e8ff-c3d5-49db-89c4-09a54872159f & why Huwaei is a threat to Western security should be becoming apparent as China has spent many years under the Clintons (1996) & Obama's infiltrating this technology (& AI) into every aspect of western life. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/04/us/tiktok-pentagon-military-ban.html & https://www.bitchute.com/video/3QU1Rj64FKU/ Britain has taken the decision to ban Huawei (https://www.brighteon.com/f43f7789-f85e-4454-9a5e-7339db74f83d) https://www.businessinsider.com/what-uk-huawei-5g-decision-means-for-operators-2020-1?r=US&IR=T & also again https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/may/01/gavin-williamson-sacked-as-defence-secretary-over-huawei-leak
3. China applies for patent on "remdesivir" George Soros and Jiang Zemen also applied for patent on a corona virus https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/04/china-coronavirus-is-linked-to-the-former-leader-of-the-chinese-communist-party-his-family-and-soros-investments-does-this-surprise-anyone/
4. N Y is also home to Lucent Technologies (Alcatel Lucent) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcatel-Lucent making the RFID chip (China / France owns) & https://id2020.org/ N Y home to Lucus trust who funded the fake 'occupy' movement which merged with Extinction Rebellion. Lucent technologies began very early in 2008 https://www.rfidjournal.com/ but grew out of AT & T http://awards.trendolizer.com/2017/04/trump-kushner-already-implanting-rfid-666-mark-via-obamacare-conspiracy-theories.html and has remained as a company http://www.exorcist.org.nz/lucent_technologies.html but merged with Acatel https://www.al-enterprise.com/en or here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcatel-Lucent and works with France and China
5. China blames Fort Detrick in USA for corona https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/15/cia-fort-detrick-stephen-kinzer-228109 yet it closed down in Aug 2019. Wahun bioweapons lab (see vids 11 & 12 & 11 - 17) & many publically subsidized worldwide, but why many ask ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/pukOIvk_4dE/ FORT DETRICK USA BioWar Lab shutdown in Aug 2019 r.e. Corona & into Wahun military games China vaccinations announced early 2019 for 2020 ?
6. The corona virus began in North Carloina https://www.mediamatters.org/coronavirus-covid-19/after-suggesting-novel-coronavirus-was-created-north-carolina-oan where the first US case was reported by the center for disease control) https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article240750876.html
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