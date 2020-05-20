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Del Bigtree EXPLOSIVE ITNJ TESTIMONY
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144 views • May 20, 2020
How can anyone listen to this and not question vaccine safety?
ITNJ Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere.
The Indonesia Seatings
Watch Del Bigtree's FULL TESTIMONY at https://commission.itnj.org
ITNJ Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere.
The Indonesia Seatings
Watch Del Bigtree's FULL TESTIMONY at https://commission.itnj.org
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