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Satan's Assault On Society
The Smiths Of Liberty
The Smiths Of Liberty
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382 views • March 14, 2021
The war of the ages is coming to a head. Satan's assault on society & foundational culture has intensified in the past decade. Lines are being drawn. Sides are being taken. From identity politics, abortion, child trafficking; to genderism, transgenderism and same-sex marriage; to his blatant attacks on family and the home, these battles will only intensify, but the war is already won and the victory in Jesus will be glorious.
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feminismsatanabortiontransgenderchild traffickingidentity politics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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