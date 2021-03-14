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Satan's Assault On Society
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382 views • March 14, 2021
The war of the ages is coming to a head. Satan's assault on society & foundational culture has intensified in the past decade. Lines are being drawn. Sides are being taken. From identity politics, abortion, child trafficking; to genderism, transgenderism and same-sex marriage; to his blatant attacks on family and the home, these battles will only intensify, but the war is already won and the victory in Jesus will be glorious.
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