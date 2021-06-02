© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dr. Fauci Emails
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • June 02, 2021
The doctor who thanked Dr. Fauci for dismissing the Wuhan lab leak theory is the same guy who gave $600k to the lab, “investigated” it for the WHO and then acted as a Facebook fact checker censoring info on the Wuhan lab leak theory.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b7db1947cc3c626afc68d9
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b7db1947cc3c626afc68d9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.