Future of Taiwan Must Be Decided in Accordance With the Will of Taiwanese People

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10/10/2021 President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen reiterates to uphold the commitments to a free and democratic constitutional system, the future of Taiwan must be decided in accordance with the will of the Taiwanese people.