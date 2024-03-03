The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 2: Jesus and the Angels

The apostle Paul was determined to make sure that Jewish readers understood that Jesus was different than the angels and that none of them could claim an equal footing with Him. Yet this is precisely what Lucifer did when he declared that he could be like God and replace Him.

This type of thinking is insanity since creation can never replace the creator. Pastor John also shares the viewpoints of the Jehovah's Witnesses, Mormons, Judaism and Roman Catholicism in relation to Jesus and then examines the Bible to see what it has to say on the matter. God is eternal and so is Jesus.

Any person who denies His divinity has the spirit of Antichrist operating in them. Jesus is supreme and there are no angels who have the same power and glory. Jesus is the Creator; all things were created by Him and continue to be sustained by Him.

The same folly that overtook Lucifer is now being perpetuated by mankind in thinking that creation can take place without a Creator. Only one viewpoint is factual and you need to make up your mind where you stand on the matter.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1355.pdf

RLJ-1355 -- AUGUST 12, 2012

