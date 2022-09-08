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ICAN LEGAL STRATEGY PUBLISHED IN BLOOMBERG LAW
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12 views • September 08, 2022

Del BigTree at the HighWire


September 6, 2022


Recently, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq, was published in Bloomberg Law. The topic was a legal strategy developed by ICAN, designed to hold health officials accountable. With your support, ICAN has brought this effective new strategy to the broader legal community.


To Read the Article: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/using-foia-to-compel-federal-agencies-to-prove-claims


#ICANLegal #ICAN #ICANDecide #BloombergLaw


POSTED: September 6, 2022


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ixxvp-ican-legal-strategy-published-in-bloomberg-law.html

Keywords
healthmedicinedel bigtreehighwireicanattorneyaccountabilitynew strategyhealth officialslegal strategyaaron sirilegal communitybloomberg law
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