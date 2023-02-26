Chaotic scenes as Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Journalists with Sound Bombs (can kill when detonating in close proximity) while Trying to Cover Tel Aviv's Aggression against Palestinian town.

CAN'T EXPOSE OUR CRIMES: Chaotic scenes as Israeli soldiers attack Palestinian journalists with sound bombs (can kill when detonating in close proximity) while they are trying to cover Tel Aviv's aggression against Palestinian town of Beit Ummar.
Not known to care about journalists being protected under international law, the troops try to kill any evidence, after attacking a protest with live bullets and tear gas, injuring some and leaving others suffocating.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.