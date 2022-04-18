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More Surrender in Ukraine
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230 views • April 18, 2022
Where's FOX or CNN on the ground here??? Our beloved state run media are still kissing Deep State Ass. "One of many clips showing mass surrender underway in the DPR. Many of these people are recent conscripts, and not professional soldiers, sent to defend an incompetent government. " - Translated by Inessa
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