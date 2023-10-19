LA DR. JOSEPH LEE MD DEBUNKS THE COVID VACCINE on THE BIG MIG w/LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP158

THE BIG MIG SHOWOCTOBER 18, 2023

EPISODE 158 – 7PM





Known as the World’s Angriest Doctor, Dr. Joseph Lee MD Debunks The Covid Vaccine

1. The risks of the vaccine amplified

2. The benefits of the vaccine zero.

3. The cure for COVID.

4. The best paper trail to put Fauci in prison.

5. The string theory to take down half the vaccines on earth.

6. Fasting Removes The Spike Proteins

https://lungvirus.com



👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

We have a new sponsor Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company

"From the ashes of the Alamo to the victory that is now Texas- Sea Of Mud is Americas Rural Country personified. It's a one stop shop for American Culture." seaofmud.com





FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________





SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig