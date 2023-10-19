LA DR. JOSEPH LEE MD DEBUNKS THE COVID VACCINE on THE BIG MIG w/LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP158

THE BIG MIG SHOWOCTOBER 18, 2023
EPISODE 158 – 7PM
Known as the World’s Angriest Doctor, Dr. Joseph Lee MD Debunks The Covid Vaccine
1. The risks of the vaccine amplified
2. The benefits of the vaccine zero.
3. The cure for COVID.
4. The best paper trail to put Fauci in prison.
5. The string theory to take down half the vaccines on earth.
6. Fasting Removes The Spike Proteins
https://lungvirus.com
👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍
We have a new sponsor Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company
"From the ashes of the Alamo to the victory that is now Texas- Sea Of Mud is Americas Rural Country personified. It's a one stop shop for American Culture." seaofmud.com
FOLLOW US:
X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.