My walk through Waterperry Drive Reserve, Canning Vale, Perth MVI_8818-23merged

On this rare trip south of the river in
Perth, to Canning Vale, a journey of 45 kms not as the crow flies, I found
Shreeve Road Reserve, aka Waterperry Drive Reserve, a 12-hectare wetland. I had
a walk through it looking for a place to have a cup of tea, but I ran out of
time. I wrongly called paperbark trees ‘Calistemons’, rather they are melaleucas.
Sadly, glyphosate spraying was being done in one section – when will the
authorities ever learn? I must visit again.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.