My walk through Waterperry Drive Reserve, Canning Vale, Perth MVI_8818-23merged
On this rare trip south of the river in Perth, to Canning Vale, a journey of 45 kms not as the crow flies, I found Shreeve Road Reserve, aka Waterperry Drive Reserve, a 12-hectare wetland. I had a walk through it looking for a place to have a cup of tea, but I ran out of time. I wrongly called paperbark trees ‘Calistemons’, rather they are melaleucas. Sadly, glyphosate spraying was being done in one section – when will the authorities ever learn? I must visit again.

glyphosateenvironmentclimatewetlandwestern australian flora and faunamelaleuca

