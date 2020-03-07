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Animal Welfare Approved Rules for New Baby Chicks
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62 views • March 07, 2020
Arrival of our new baby chicks. A chance to see how Animal Welfare is applied. AWA steps and procedures for ordering baby chicks. They must be shipped in approved boxes designed specifically for baby chick transport. This includes they be insulated enough for cold weather shipping and yet have enough airflow, so overheating does not occur. We must document everything from how many we ordered, the date they were ordered, when they arrived, and the number that arrived.
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