Jan 23, 2024





Did Putin Really Call Russia's Sale of Alaska to the US "Illegal"? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Rumours started spreading that the Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Russia's sale of Alaska to the US in 1867 "Illegal". The rumours began after Putin signed a Presidential Decree on January 18. What is Putin's new decree, and why is it being linked to Alaska? Palki Sharma tells you.





