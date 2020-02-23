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Top Scientist Claims China Purchased Covid-19 From U. North Carolina Lab
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6554 views • February 23, 2020
In this interview, the Author of the US Biowarfare Act, Professor Francis Boyle uncovers four separate studies which he claims confirm as ‘smoking gun’ evidence the Wuhan Coronavirus known as COVID19 was in fact weaponized.
Professor Boyle also discloses where he believes the true origin of the virus originated and the extent that the US government was involved.
This is a must see interview as Professor Boyle also reveals never before disclosed information.
Video Mirrored form Spiro Skuoras: https://youtu.be/F_TPjbu4FAE
Professor Boyle also discloses where he believes the true origin of the virus originated and the extent that the US government was involved.
This is a must see interview as Professor Boyle also reveals never before disclosed information.
Video Mirrored form Spiro Skuoras: https://youtu.be/F_TPjbu4FAE
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