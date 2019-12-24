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2019 Hanukah Celebration at Canada's Alberta Legislature
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15 views • December 24, 2019
First Day Hanukah Celebration at Canada's Alberta Legislature on December 22, 2019. Hanukah: is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the re-dedication of the Temple of Jerusalem in 165 BC. During this 2019 Hanukah Celebration was much buzz about the soon-emerging Temple in Jerusalem. Enjoy the Highlights of this Legislature Celebration now in its 28th year! Rabbi Ari Drelich - Chabad Lubavitch of Edmonton
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