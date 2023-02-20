A New Year Is Near Collection

A New Year Is Near
A Night To Write Never Leaves
A Quiet I Seem To Play
A Reach To Find An Ending
A Record In My Heart
A Reference Of Life
Elizabeth Vitale, EVitale Stories
https://www.elizabethvitale.com
