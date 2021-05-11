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Situation Update, May 11th, 2021 - Hyperinflation begins in America as gas stations and refineries SHUT DOWN
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91528 views • May 11, 2021
We are now living through the initial stages of hyperinflation and the collapse of the debt-based dollar, as prices on nearly everything continue to skyrocket by the day. The massive printing of trillions of dollars by the Federal Reserve — and catapulting of that money into the economy via “stimulus” handouts — is overheating demand for commodities like wood, copper, aluminum and iron. At the same time, the national economic infrastructure that delivers goods is crumbling, due to the free covid stimulus money reward workers for staying home and avoiding productive jobs.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-11-hyperinflation-begins-in-america-refineries-shut-down.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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