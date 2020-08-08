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Beatles - IV LP - (Studio Photo Session at EMI Studios - 1964) - Bubblerock - HD
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68 views • August 08, 2020
Here's a great Bubblerock video I put together
of rare studio session pics from
the Beatles - IV LP - Studio Photo Session at EMI Studios - 1964.
I overdubed 5 great songs from the Capitol IV LP
and then added so rare color film footage Italy Beatles tour , 1965 at the end
and a surprise Bubblerock music clip from the LP that I remixed myself.
The video of the pics and of the Beatles were taken from another youtuber
that does great Beatles pics videos
Go check out her channel ,
she does great Beatles Pics videos of rare stuff -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH9JepAkpJsF07XoZaxO1bQ
Enjoy my video.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channel and view
over 800 Bubblerock videos I made of classic music artists
from the 50's 60's and 70s including tons of Beatles.
It's Out Of Sight !!!
Fab , Gear !!!
Dan
of rare studio session pics from
the Beatles - IV LP - Studio Photo Session at EMI Studios - 1964.
I overdubed 5 great songs from the Capitol IV LP
and then added so rare color film footage Italy Beatles tour , 1965 at the end
and a surprise Bubblerock music clip from the LP that I remixed myself.
The video of the pics and of the Beatles were taken from another youtuber
that does great Beatles pics videos
Go check out her channel ,
she does great Beatles Pics videos of rare stuff -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH9JepAkpJsF07XoZaxO1bQ
Enjoy my video.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channel and view
over 800 Bubblerock videos I made of classic music artists
from the 50's 60's and 70s including tons of Beatles.
It's Out Of Sight !!!
Fab , Gear !!!
Dan
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