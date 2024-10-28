Nicole Shanahan Makes the Best Ads for MAGA and MAHA

The excitement about a likely Trump victory is building. Americans are waking up, or so it appears. Will the UniParty Swamp muster enough voter fraud to steal this election?

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into the momentum following Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden. We also looked at the most ludicrous police story we've ever heard coming out of Minneapolis.

Throughout the episode, we played ads made by the MAHA Alliance and Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr's former running mate and currently the best ad creator this political season.