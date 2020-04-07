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What Happens If You Caught The Coronavirus?
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27 views • April 07, 2020
This is SARS CoV-2. It belongs to the family of coronaviruses, some of which cause disease in people and animals, named for crownlike spikes on their surfaces. SARS CoV-2 can cause COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, a contagious viral infection that attacks primarily your throat and lungs.
What actually happens in your body when you contract the coronavirus? What exactly causes your body to develop pneumonia? And how would a vaccine work?
What actually happens in your body when you contract the coronavirus? What exactly causes your body to develop pneumonia? And how would a vaccine work?
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